Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 310 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.