Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.4 %

AXP opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.13. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $192.42. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

