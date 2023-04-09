Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

