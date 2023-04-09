Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,693,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $62.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

