Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Republic Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

