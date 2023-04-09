Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $253.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.23. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

