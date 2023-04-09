Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 1,095 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.58.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL opened at $241.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

