Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 431 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.