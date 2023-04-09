Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.72. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

