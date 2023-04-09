Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 299,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 278,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,984,000 after purchasing an additional 87,341 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $188.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.