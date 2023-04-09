Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 35,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,136,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $107,555,000 after buying an additional 589,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

