Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

