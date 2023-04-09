Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 224 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $160.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.