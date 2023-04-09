Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $75.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

