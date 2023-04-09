Boston Financial Mangement LLC Takes $746,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $247.35 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

