Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 394,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Shares of LOW opened at $198.57 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

