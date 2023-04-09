Brokerages Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target at $118.01

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.01.

Several analysts recently commented on ATLKY shares. Societe Generale cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

ATLKY opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

