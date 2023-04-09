Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) PT at $104.33

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.33.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
