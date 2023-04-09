Brokerages Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target at $1.50

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

BRFS opened at $1.24 on Friday. BRF has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 1,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

