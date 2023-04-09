Brokerages Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target at $1.50

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
BRF Stock Down 0.8 %
BRFS opened at $1.24 on Friday. BRF has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
