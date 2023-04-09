Brokerages Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Target Price at $31.20

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.59.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

