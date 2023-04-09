Brokerages Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Target Price at $11.93

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Coty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,702,000 after buying an additional 679,424 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coty by 957.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 194,370 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $3,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Price Performance

Coty stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Coty’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.