Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Target Price at C$23.38

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$494,130.00. In other news, Director Jay A. Forbes purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,849,520.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$494,130.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TSE EFN opened at C$17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.37. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$10.99 and a one year high of C$20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

