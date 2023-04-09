Brokerages Set Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Target Price at $24.93

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.