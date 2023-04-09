Brokerages Set Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Target Price at $3,176.00

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,176.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Givaudan Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $86.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79.
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.
