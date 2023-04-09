Brokerages Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Target Price at $60.44

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GXO opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

