Brokerages Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT at $103.67

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.67.
HNNMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Danske upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $2.87.
About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.
