Brokerages Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Target Price at $6.33

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IQ stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.