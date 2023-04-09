Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Target Price at $12.86

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 150,353 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 85.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,333.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 271,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 252,480 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 55,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $249.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.77. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.