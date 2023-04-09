Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Target Price at $82.22

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.22.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,652,000 after purchasing an additional 519,744 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 60.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,233,000 after purchasing an additional 509,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $41,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.