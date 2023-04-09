Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Target Price at $82.22

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.22.
MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
NYSE MAN opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67.
In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,652,000 after purchasing an additional 519,744 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 60.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,233,000 after purchasing an additional 509,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $41,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
