Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Target Price at $665.00

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $665.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ocado Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Ocado Group Price Performance

Ocado Group stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

