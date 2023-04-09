Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $44.67

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -2.84%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 1,291.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after buying an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 699,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 272,035 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,485,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,295,000 after buying an additional 201,420 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after buying an additional 1,049,770 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $740,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.