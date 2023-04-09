Brokerages Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) PT at $140.00

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $138.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.54. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $140.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

