Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Target Price at $38.50

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.76) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.78) to €21.00 ($22.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
