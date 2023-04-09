Brokerages Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Target Price at $4.00

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.93) to €2.50 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Telefónica Stock Performance

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Telefónica by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,660,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,779,000 after buying an additional 1,003,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after buying an additional 649,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 15.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 652,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,259 shares during the period. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

