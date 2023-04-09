Brokerages Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT at $59.67

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.11). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $525.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

