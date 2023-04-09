Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Price Target at $191.50

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.50.

Several research analysts have commented on WCC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $133.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.96. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $1,329,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Further Reading

