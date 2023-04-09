Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.31) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TENX. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.