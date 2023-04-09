Brokers Offer Predictions for NIKE, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average of $111.40. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.