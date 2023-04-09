Brokers Set Expectations for BRP Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.30 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$141.20.

DOO stock opened at C$97.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. BRP has a 12 month low of C$76.72 and a 12 month high of C$120.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

