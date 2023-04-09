Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RA stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $21.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42,386 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

