Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after buying an additional 42,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

