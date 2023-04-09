Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $102.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.77.

Several research analysts have commented on BC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Get Rating

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

