BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.82

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.82 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 150.30 ($1.87). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.86), with a volume of 13,988,387 shares trading hands.

BT Group – CLASS A Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.76.

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

