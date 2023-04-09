BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $114,684,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,638,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,061,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,641,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $42,636,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.48 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $100.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

