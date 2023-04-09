BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 173 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 9.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 705,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after buying an additional 60,033 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Belden by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Belden by 159.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of Belden stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.