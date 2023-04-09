BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 381 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $243.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

