BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after buying an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $131.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.50. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $145.54. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

