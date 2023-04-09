BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Westlake by 128.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.64.

WLK opened at $112.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

