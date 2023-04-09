BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $282.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $284.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.36.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.