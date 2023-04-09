BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

